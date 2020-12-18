Santa Rosa home brighter than ever after ‘Grinch’ stole Christmas decorations

The spirit of giving is alive in Santa Rosa, just ask the Dolcini family.

Last week their Cody Court home was vandalized, wrecking their holiday decorations.

Hundreds of lights were stolen, inflatables punctured, and many items not taken were left damaged.

But since then, a variety of Christmas elves have come to the rescue.

"Within the same day, things started flowing in," said Alden Dolcini, who was amazed when donors reached out or dropped by, offering to help restore his front yard display.

Some were people the couple knows, many they didn't.

Advertisement

"They were sorry we had to deal with this, especially with the way 2020 has been going and that it's the holiday season," said Dolcini.

A steady flow of new lights and decorations, plus gift cards to buy more, has the colorful tableau glowing again.

"It's just been amazing, people coming together and helping us out," said Alden, especially pleased with a dramatic archway, festooned with garland and lights.

Friday evening, their children Gage, 5, and Zoey,7, raced around the yard, thrilled at the restoration.

"Thank you, Merry Christmas!," enthused Zoey, and her dad seconded it.

"It's been an amazing outpouring of support, and thank you so much for everything that has been done for our family," said Alden.

The Dolcinis still don't know who vandalized them or why.

A police report was filed and surveillance video from a neighbor's camera seems to show a suspicious car, but a suspect has not been identified.

"I can't believe someone would come tear down Christmas decorations," said neighbor Gina Mazzocco, enjoying the Dolcini's elaborate array with her young son.

"It just seems like something so mean-spirited during a holiday season that is supposed to bring us joy, especially during the pandemic."

But the generosity of strangers has brought an even deeper joy.

For example: older folks who brought lights from when their kids were young.

"They gave us the display they used to put up so that's kind of nostalgic and special," said Cristie Dolcini.

Someone whose home burned down in a recent wildfire also contributed.

"They donated to us the extra lights they had in storage that would no longer fit on the house they have now," said Alden

The firefighter and nurse couldn't be more touched.

"We've come back but in a different way which is kind of the M.O. for Sonoma County," observed Cristie.

In a nod to what happened, a Grinch figure has been added to the display, but in the back where he belongs.

"We are just like the end of that Dr. Seuss story when the Grinch’s heart grows three sizes," joked Alden.

When the vandalism happened, the Dolcinis say it was hard to explain to their kids.

Fortunately, the compassion that followed wasn't.

Debora Villalon is a reporter for KTVU. Email Debora at debora.villalon@foxtv.com and follow her on Twitter

@DeboraKTVU