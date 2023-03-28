Santa Rosa man missing for month found dead

article

The search for an at-risk Santa Rosa man who had been missing since last month has ended, after his body was found on a rural trail, police said on Tuesday.

Larry Atchison was last seen on February 27, after he walked away from his home in the area of Leafwood Circle. The 64-year-old had dementia and did not know how to return home, according to police.

"Over several weeks and with the assistance of Sonoma County Search and Rescue, several other volunteer organizations, helicopters, search dogs, Larry’s family/friends, and community volunteers, we searched the neighborhoods, waterways, parks, and trails," Santa Rosa police said.

Investigators said on Monday, a woman walking on a trail in the 4500 block of Fawn Hollow Lane located a body.

Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies responded and determined the clothing on the body matched that of the missing man.

On Tuesday, coroners' officials confirmed that the body was that of Larry Atchison.

Detectives did not suspect foul play was involved.

On Tuesday, family and friends issued a comment on the "Finding Lawrence (aka "Larry") Atchison in Santa Rosa," Facebook page, thanking the community for its efforts to bring him home.

"Larry has been found and is at peace, there’s no need to look any further. Though he may not be here to hug us, he is here in spirit," the post said.

The statement went on to say that Atchison touched many lives and that the community’s work to try and bring him home was not in vain.

"Your thoughts, prayers, and efforts are a testament that Larry was never truly alone," his family said, adding, "We are grateful to all of you and Larry would be too. Someday we will all get to see our loved ones again. Until then, live your life with love and meaning."