Santa Rosa police arrest man accused in overnight shooting into a home

A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of shooting into a Santa Rosa home early Monday morning, police said.

Santa Rosa police arrest a man on suspicion of shooting into a home early morning on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. (Santa Rosa Police Dept.)

Police were called to a home in the 2300 block of Squire Lane at about 3:15 a.m. Monday. Officers arrived to find a victim who had visible lacerations on his face from a bullet hitting a bathroom mirror, causing glass shards to hit his face, according to police. The victim was not struck by gunfire.

Investigators searched the area and found a dark gray Dodge Charger matching the description of the suspect vehicle on Old Redwood Highway. They detained the driver, identified as Hector Juan Carlos Barragan of Windsor.

A probation search at Barragan's home revealed hundreds of Xanax pills, cocaine, 9mm ammunition and a gun magazine, but no firearm, according to investigators. However, based on witness statements and evidence, police arrested Barragan on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon, felony possession of controlled substances for sales and other offenses.

The victim told investigators that he and the suspect were acquaintances but said he was unaware of any problems between the two.

Detectives were trying to determine if the suspect targeted the victim or possibly other acquaintances who were previously at the home. Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to submit tips here.

KTVU contributed to this report.