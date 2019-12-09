Santa Rosa police fire 3 rounds at suspect carrying umbrella

A Santa Rosa police officer fired three shots at a suspect who brandished what he thought was a rifle, though it turned out that the object was just an umbrella.

Lt. Dan Marinicik said in a news release that the event is being investigated by the department’s violent crimes investigations team.

Police did not provide the name or photo of the suspect, but Marincik said that seven people called dispatch on Saturday about 12:30 p.m., all reporting a “suspicious individual” near Guerneville Road and Fulton Road. Several callers reported that the person had a gun and was pointing it at people and cars.

When officers arrived, they said the suspect was “non-compliant and at one point brandished what the officer believed was a rifle.”

"We later learned that the item the suspect had brandished was a black umbrella," Marincik said.

Police did not provide body camera video or a photo of the umbrella.

The officer fired three rounds from his department-issued rifle, Marincik said. The rounds did not strike the suspect and no one was “seriously injured,” though Marincik did not explain in detail what that meant.

The suspect then ran away from the officer, who chased him and tackled him to the ground a short distance later. The officer took the suspect into custody.

Marincik did not detail what charges the suspect was booked on.

