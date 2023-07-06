Santa Rosa police recover 2 stolen vehicles, 2 suspects arrested

The Santa Rosa Police Department recovered two stolen vehicles and arrested two suspects on Wednesday afternoon.

The first recovery occurred at about 5:05 p.m. when a Santa Rosa police officer located a stolen blue Lincoln four-door sedan entering the parking lot of Motel 6 North on Cleveland Avenue. Inside the vehicle's rear seat, officers found a stolen air compressor from a residence in the 1900 block of Sansone Drive.

The stolen blue Lincoln four-door sedan was reported stolen from the city of Ukiah on July 4.

Officials arrested and transported the driver of the stolen vehicle, 34-year-old Rafael Carrillo-Contreras, to Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of felony grand theft. Carrillo-Contreras already has outstanding felony warrants out of Marine County and Lake County for three additional stolen vehicle cases, according to Santa Rosa police.

The second recovery happened around 5:31 p.m. on Wallace Road when an officer attempted to make a traffic stop on a stolen 2016 silver Toyota Tacoma for expired registration. The driver, 54-year-old Lawrence Cassidy, allegedly refused to pull over and led the officer on a pursuit. The pursuit ended when Cassidy lost control of the vehicle and crashed in an open field. He was apprehended and booked on suspicion of felony possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of stolen property, and felony evading with wanton disregard for public safety. The stolen 2016 silver Toyota Tacoma was reported stolen from Santa Rosa on July 2.

Both suspects are being held without bail in Sonoma County Jail.

The Santa Rosa Police Department is urging Santa Rosa residents to be vigilant and report suspicious activity and stolen vehicles by calling 911.