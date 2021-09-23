Expand / Collapse search

Santa Rosa police seek bank robbery suspect

By Kathleen Kirkwood
Published 
Santa Rosa
Bay City News
Santa Rosa police are looking for this man suspected of robbing the West America Bank at 2489 Guerneville Road in Santa Rosa, Calif., on September 23, 2021. (Photo courtesy Santa Rosa Police Department)

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Police are searching for a suspected bank robber after a heist Thursday morning at a Santa Rosa bank.

The man entered the West America Bank, 2489 Guerneville Road, about 9:50 a.m. He produced a note and implied he had a firearm, but none was seen, Santa Rosa police said in a news release.

The man obtained an undisclosed amount of cash and left on foot, police said. No injuries were reported.

The man is described as a Black man in his late 30s to early 40s, about 5 feet 6 inches tall with a medium build. He was wearing a gray Hurley brand baseball hat, a checkered facemask, and a gray/blue long-sleeve shirt.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Santa Rosa police through the department's Tip Line: www.srcity.org/CrimeTips, or by calling (707) 543-3590.