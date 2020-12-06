Expand / Collapse search
Santa Rosa police seek missing 18-year-old man with autism

By KTVU Staff
Published 
Missing Persons
KTVU FOX 2
article

James Harrington, 18.

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Santa Rosa police are asking the public for help in locating 18-year-old James Harrington.

Harrington has autism and is high-functioning, according to Santa Rosa police.

Police say Harrington went missing, possibly for several hours, as of 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

Harrington was last seen at his residence on the 2100 block of Nectarine Drive.

He's described as a white male with brown hair, 5' 9" tall, and weighs approximately 120 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a dark colored t-shirt and blue jeans.

Santa Rosa police ask anyone with information about Harrington's location to call the Non-Emergency phone number, (707) 528-5222.