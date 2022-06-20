Santa Rosa residents assaulted, cars set on fire during illegal sideshows

Illegal sideshows in Santa Rosa forced the police department to call in eight other law enforcement agencies to help quell the violence.



Police said the sideshows on Saturday night involved 150 cars and 250 spectators in at least nine different locations.

Several residents were also assaulted and two cars were set on fire.

All other calls for service to the Santa Rosa Police Department were put on hold as officers tried to disperse the crowds.

Santa Rosa police said they received nearly 400 calls for service regarding sideshows between 11 p.m. Saturday and 3 a.m. Sunday.

No arrests were made.

