Sausalito ferry service to be temporarily replaced with bus rides

Golden Gate Ferry service in Sausalito will be temporarily replaced with bus service beginning this Saturday.

The suspension of all ferry service between Sausalito and San Francisco is expected to last 60 days because of necessary maintenance. The suspension includes Blue and Gold Fleet weekend service to and from Pier 41.

Ferry riders who need to travel between Sausalito and San Francisco may use the Golden Gate Transit Routes 96, 27 and 30.

Golden Gate Ferry will continue to carry commuters to and from Larkspur and Tiburon on weekdays.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Golden Gate Ferry carries roughly 3 percent of its normal ridership.

More details regarding transit options for users of the Sausalito ferry can be found at https://www.goldengate.org/sausalito-ferry-service-replaced-with-bus-service-during-temporary-removal-of-sausalito-float-/.





