Scene cleared after mountain lion sighting in Daly City backyard

After less than two hours of searching, the Department of Fish and Game cleared the scene around a Daly City home, where a mountain lion had been spotted earlier Tuesday morning lounging in someone's backyard.

The authorities packed up just before 9 a.m. without ever finding the big cat.

Just before 7 a.m., Daly City police tweeted out a picture of the mountain lion before 7 a.m. in the 4100 block of Callan Boulevard. The photo showed the mountain lion lying down on a backyard patio.

Throughout the morning, authorities sent up a drone with heat detection to find the animal and they also conducted a ground search.

Advertisement

Cynthia Louie is the homeowner who took the photo of the mountain lion.



"It's beautiful, from the photo, it's quite beautiful," she said. "I love cats, but maybe not such a cat for a household pet!"