Scooter rider struck, killed by SUV in Santa Rosa

A person riding an electric scooter died in Santa Rosa on Friday morning after they were struck by an SUV.

Santa Rosa Police Department officers were sent just after 8:10 a.m. to the intersection of Santa Rosa Avenue and El Portal Drive on reports of a vehicle striking a pedestrian, according to a department statement.

Police and Santa Rosa Fire Department units arrived at the scene and found the person injured. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not name the victim, but said they were a 61-year-old Rohnert Park resident.

"The preliminary investigation indicates that a Chevrolet Tahoe was making a southbound left turn onto Santa Rosa Avenue from a parking lot when it collided with a motorized scooter traveling northbound on Santa Rosa Avenue," the SRPD said. "The driver of the Tahoe, a 30-year-old Santa Rosa resident, reported not seeing the scooter prior to the collision."

The driver stopped immediately after the collision and called 911, police said. They are cooperating with an investigation into the collision.