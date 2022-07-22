Search for body of missing Alexis Gabe of Oakley resumes this weekend

The family of a missing 24-year-old Oakley women is asking for volunteers to take part in another search this weekend.

The family of Alexis Gabe will lead a search on Oakley Road, looking for her broken cell phone and other evidence that could help find her.

Investigators believe her ex-boyfriend Marshall Jones killed Gabe shortly after she disappeared on the night of Jan. 26.

Just last month, police in the Seattle area killed Jones whlie trying to arrest him. Video showed him lunging at officers with a knife.

To date, Gabe's body has yet to be found, but it was in Oakley where her family says her iPhone 11 screen protector was located in some bushes. Police say Jones' DNA was found on that screen protector.

Search volunteers are now hoping to provide Gabes' family some closure.

On Saturday, volunteers will search at Neroly Road and will first meet at Laurel Ridge Community Church Parking lot at 2459 Laurel Road/Neroly.

On Sunday, volunteers will search at Empire Ave and make their way over to Slatten Ranch Rd, and will meet at Diamond Hills Sports Club at 1510 Neroly Road/Empire.

Both searches will be from 9 a.m. to noon.