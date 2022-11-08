Seattle school shooting: 1 person shot at Ingraham High School, suspect in custody

Police said a suspect is in custody and one person was injured after a shooting at a North Seattle school Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at Ingraham High School in the 1800 block of North 135th Street at 9:55 am.

When officers arrived, they immediately entered the school and found a person with a gunshot wound. Police said the person was taken away from the scene with life-threatening injuries and their condition is unknown.

Seattle Public Schools said that the victim is believed to be a student.

Reunification site for Ingraham High School students and families

Police said the school was placed on lockdown and they have secured the campus.

According to Seattle police, students would be released one classroom at a time at about 11:30 a.m.

Police have set up a location at Meridian Avenue North and North 135th Street, this is where families can prepare to meet.

If a student is 18, they will be allowed to leave as long as they check out.

Seattle police said they are working on a transportation plan for students who cannot be picked up at the reunification site.

The school district said that classes will be canceled for Wednesday, Nov. 8 at Ingraham High School. Families and students are advised to check online for updates.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated.