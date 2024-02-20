Sebastopol high schools closed after tree falls on building

A high school campus in Sebastopol was closed Tuesday after a tree fell onto a building during a storm that brought heavy rain and wind to the entire Bay Area.

The West Sonoma County Union High School District said that a tree fell onto Analy High School, prompting the closure of both Analy High and Laguna High, which shares the campus. The district office and all special education consortium classes housed on the campus were also closed.

The latest round of rain brought down trees and wires around the Bay Area, with the North Bay hard hit.