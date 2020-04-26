Second phase of major Highway 101 paving project starts Tuesday in Sonoma County

article

Starting Tuesday, Caltrans will begin a three-week paving project on an 11-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 101 between Canyon Road in Geyserville and state Highway 128 in Cloverdale in Sonoma County, the state highway agency said Saturday.

Nicknamed "Big Pave 2," this project will begin in the northbound direction, starting at Canyon Road in Geyserville, and work northward until reaching the turnaround point at the state Highway 128 junction. Work crews will then reverse direction and pave southbound Highway 101 within the same boundaries.

During the first week, from Tuesday, April 28 through Saturday, May 2, Caltrans will pave from 6 p.m. until 6 a.m. each day. The two weeks after that, Caltrans will work day and night, taking advantage of light traffic due to the Covid-19 coronavirus-driven shelter-in-place orders.

Caltrans will grind off old pavement and apply 61/2 inches of new asphalt. Worn concrete will be ground down to a smooth surface or replaced. Caltrans will also repair drainage culverts, guardrails, and bridges between Limerick Lane in Healdsburg and Highway 128 in Cloverdale.

"Big Pave 2" is the second of two Highway 101 paving contracts in Sonoma County. "Big Pave 1" was carried out between Windsor and Geyserville in 2018.

For more information including project updates, click here.