Security concerns after 16-year-old stabbed in Novato school parking lot

Parents say they want more school security measures after a 16-year-old boy was attacked by a group of teenagers and found with multiple stab wounds in the parking lot of Lynwood Elementary School in Novato Monday evening.

Neighbors say they heard the commotion when police arrived about 6:50 p.m.

"I ran to see what was going on. And that's when I saw a crowd of people surrounding someone who was on the floor," said Luis Gonzalez, who lives nearby.

The stabbing happened after school hours and students had gone home. A school employee who was still at the site heard a group of teenagers on campus fighting.

"Observed an altercation with some teenagers on campus. This was after school," said Lt. Chris Jacob with the Novato Police Department, "She left her office and discovered a male with pretty significant injuries. Lots of blood, looks like he'd been stabbed."

Novato police say the teen was taken to a hospital and was listed in critical condition. Another 17-year-old boy was found in another part of campus with injuries from an assault by the same group of suspects. Police say both victims are from Novato.

Detectives were at the scene until 2 o'clock Tuesday morning, gathering evidence.

"We're looking at witnesses. We're processing evidence," said Lt. Jacob, saying investigators are hoping for community tips or information that could help find the group of suspects that attacked the teens.

Police say a school resource officer visited several schools Tuesday to meet with district officials and students.

Parents said they're scared for their children's safety.

"With the incident last night, it's just kind of like what if they're in a fight, and they come while the kids are playing on the ground?" said Clarisa Gramajo, a Lynwood Elementary School parent

At the school district board meeting Tuesday, another parent said the school has had security problems since last spring.

"Since May, there's been break-ins into the bathrooms on a constant basis. There's been windows broken from the library to the kindergarten play yard," Sasha Vargas King, a parent.

"There was a student, a 12-year-old student that got followed by a group of kids, and they got her stuff out of her backpack and keep following her," said Gramajo, saying that incident just happened about a month ago.

She and others want the board to invest in more safety measures.

"On our campus, we don't have cameras. We don't have enough lighting. We don't have proper fencing that's secure. It's constantly being cut. I'm asking for your assistance," said Vargas King.

The school superintendent said a meeting is scheduled for Thursday morning with law enforcement and county officials to discuss safety, gang task force efforts, and educating staff, parents, and students.

Lynwood Elementary School's principal Karolina Gage had a message and a promise for the community.

"We send our love to the victim's family, friends, and our entire community," said Gage, "We will also review what safety measures we will need to be taken at Lynwood and at all NUSD schools so all our families feel safe."

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Novato Police at (415) 897-1122 and refer to case #NP22-3902.

