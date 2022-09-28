San Jose KIPP school guard accused of sexually assaulting 15-year-old

article

San Jose police said they put a security guard behind bars for allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl.

Josue Sosa Barraza was accused of assaulting the teen after a parent found text messages from him on their daughter's phone and notified police on Sept. 20. Police said they determined from the messages that multiple sexual assaults happened to the girl.

The victim is a student at Kipp Navigate College Prep where Barraza was employed as a security guard.

Police said a search warrant was obtained on Sept. 21, and they went to the suspect's home in Sunnyvale.

Barraza was arrested and booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or any other similar incidents is urged to contact Detective Camarillo via email 4576@sanjoseca.gov or 408-273-2959.