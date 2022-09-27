Rape suspect likely escaped police through Nordstrom Rack crawl space

Police are still searching for a rape suspect who eluded police by slipping through a Nordstrom Rack shop in Pleasant Hill.

There had been an hours-long standoff at the clothing store as police searched for the unnamed suspect. But Wednesday morning, they conceded that the alleged rapist had likely escaped from the building after clambering through a crawl space.

A police captain told KTVU that the man, wanted for alleged rape in another city, could have left the area late Tuesday night, but SWAT teams continued to search for him in the inner spaces of Nordstrom Rack anyway, as some witnesses had seen him flee through an opening.

By 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, police left the scene with no suspect in custody.

The Nordstrom Rack is across from the Sunvalley Mall in Concord.

The standoff caps about 10 hours of Pleasant Hill police searching for the man near Nordstrom Rack and Safeway, evacuating both stores of customers late Tuesday. The stores are located in their own complex, across from the mall, off of Interstate 680, Golf Club Road and Contra Costa Boulevard.

Concord police reported the suspect ran into the Nordstrom Rack, and had been holed up for several hours.

The suspect was seen driving a gray Dodge Charger with red wall tires. There were unconfirmed reports that the vehicle may have been stolen.

A KTVU reporter who arrived at the scene said law enforcement was using a megaphone or some kind of public address system to try to lure someone out from Nordstrom Rack and surrender to police. At around 9:30 p.m., a flash bang was used. It's at this point that the police captain said the suspect might have walked out with the rest of the crowd.

A man who works at a car dealership nearby said he noticed California Highway Patrol helicopters overhead at around 7 p.m. and then a rush of law enforcement showed up.

"I also saw a bunch of different law enforcement agencies here, including Lafayette, Moraga, Pittsburg, Pleasant Hill and Concord, of course," said Marcos Torres of Concord. "I hear them saying his name; Joey Ramos or Joseph Ramos, that they want him to come out and listen to law enforcement officers and that Lily wants him to come out safe."

