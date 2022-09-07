Security guard shot at Kaiser Permanente facility

article

A security guard was shot while carrying an undisclosed amount of money at Kaiser Permanente's medical campus in San Leandro, police said.

The guard was in critical condition after being shot in the upper torso, San Leandro police told KTVU.

The guard was either picking up money or dropping it off, police said.

It was a "robbery gone bad," police told KTVU.

A portion of the Kaiser campus on Merced Street was on lockdown as a precaution and so police may collect evidence.

"There is no threat to the area," police said in a statement.

Police are searching for the shooter, but have not released a description. They are reviewing surveillance footage that may be useful.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

Note: This article has been revised with new information about the guard's injuries. Police now say the guard was shot in the upper torso, not the head.