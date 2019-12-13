Security guards question, detain Oakland leader for taking photos of bike racks, mayor says 'unacceptable'

article

The mayor of Oakland said what happened to Kenya Wheeler, a senior government transportation planner who was detained by security guards at gunpoint after he was taking pictures of bike racks after a yoga class, was “unacceptable.”

“All Oaklanders deserve to be treated with dignity and respect,” Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf tweeted.

She added that the city’s “engagement team” will review what happened and that the management of all new developments must conduct themselves “In a manner that reflects our Oakland values.”

Wheeler couldn't be reached immediately for comment. But according to his detailed Facebook post with accompanying video of his interaction with two security guards, Wheeler was coming home from a yoga class about 9 p.m. on Wednesday along Valdez Street north of 23rd Street in downtown Oakland. Wheeler is African American. Of note: Wheeler helped design that area when he was a senior planner at BART and he also is chair of the Oakland Bicyclists and Pedestrian Advisory Commission. He said he had been taking pictures of bike racks covered with yarn. It’s an artistic concept called “yarn bombing” and the whimsical racks can be spotted in many cities throughout Oakland and beyond.

As he was snapping photos, Wheeler said two security guards from Alexan Webster, the new apartment building that spans the block of Webster and Valdez streets, came out to ask him what he was doing. It’s unclear if there was a language barrier. English was not the guards’ first language and from the video, there appears to be some confusion as Wheeler explained that he lived in the area and was taking pictures of the bike rack. Wheeler also noted that he wasn’t sure if the guards understood him.

At one point, Wheeler said one of the guards had drawn his firearm and was approaching him. All Wheeler was carrying, he said, was an umbrella and smartphone. Wheeler said that because a gun was now involved, he did not feel safe leaving. The guards called police and he waited for about 20 minutes until they came.

When Oakland police officers did finally arrive, Wheeler said that they acted “very professionally” and were able to resolve the situation. He said an apartment business manager also arrived and she ended up apologizing to him. The company did not immediately return KTVU’s email seeking more information on Friday morning. The business manager told Wheler that the residents in the upscale apartments have had some break-ins and that their security guards were being more aggressive about safety threats.

Wheeler’s tale is also reignited the debate over gentrification and how housing costs have created deep divides and deep mistrust. Apartments run from about $3,000 a month for a one-bedroom to nearly $5,000 a month for a three-bedroom.

“There are too many incidents regarding Black and Brown residents in their own hometowns being pushed out, marginalized, and harassed by transplants,” wrote Wheeler’s friend Tim Perry. “And their gentrification Gestapo and it's got to stop.”

Wheeler said that he understands that there is the need to be vigilant against crime. Still, he wrote, “I didn’t pose any threat to the building or neighboring property and the way I was treated extremely inappropriate - from what seems to be an unlawful detention on a public street to drawing a weapon on me.”

Wheeler added: “I shudder to think what could have happened if someone wasn’t as calm and collected as I was in this outrageous situation with these hot-headed security guards. This kind of behavior is not tolerable and I think action needs to be taken by this developer, property manager and the City of Oakland to ensure this doesn’t happen again.”

Wheeler’s online resume boasts a long career in urban and transportation planning. He is a senior environmental planner at the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency, and a former senior planner for the city of Compton and BART. He also was a regional field organizer for President Obama and he has a bachelor’s in environmental science UC Santa Cruz and took a Master of City Planning program at UC Berkeley.

Wheeler’s post has started to spread on social media, catching the attention of not only the mayor, whose spokesperson said her office's Director of Community Engagement will meet with the apartment managers in question, along with managers of other new developments to both welcome them to town, but also lay out what the city's values are. The outcome of these meetings, the spokesperson said, is so that the newcomers know how to get engaged in the community and know what "the expectations are to be a good neighbor in Oakland."

What happened to Wheeler is resonating with many regular people too, who do not view what happened as an innocent mistake, but a situation that has exposed, yet again, a deep cultural divide and institutional racism.

“You literally feel at times as a black man that you are not wanted in the Bay,” wrote his friend, Daniel Charlier Smith. “Makes me angry at times.”

It’s even more ironic, his friends note, because of who Wheeler is.

Wheeler “literally designed the area he was stopped by private security,” wrote Peter Delgado Van Tassel. “I’d rather have dozens of cars broken into than one innocent person have a gun pulled on them.”

Some people on Wheeler's Facebook post asked him why didn't just show the guards pictures of the bike racks adding that security was just doing their job.

Another person responded: "We don't live in a fascist society. Security gurads cannot physically detain people innocently walking down a public sidewalk."