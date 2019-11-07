Selena tribute dinner cruise launches from Kemah Boardwalk

Get ready to bidi-bidi-bom-bom on a Selena-inspired dinner cruise!

For one night only, fans can enjoy Selena's hits while taking in views of Clear Lake and Galveston Bay.

The Boardwalk FantaSea’s Selena Tribute Dinner Cruise launches from the Kemah Boardwalk on November 30.

A DJ will be on board the 2.5-hour cruise, which features two full bars and a buffet.

Tickets start at $99.99 for adults with discounts available for seniors and the military.

For more information, visit the Boardwalk FantaSea website.