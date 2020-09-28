Several Sonoma County schools, districts closed due to Shady Fire
Santa Rosa Junior College is closed Monday due to ongoing evacuations and power outages related to the Shady Fire burning in the area.
The school said all activities and classes, including ones held online, are canceled for the day. No other information was immediately available.
The Sonoma County Office of Education tweeted at 7:08 Monday morning that several schools and districts were also closed:
- Bennett Valley (no distance learning)
- Kenwood (no distance learning)
- Rincon Valley (no distance learning)
- Hidden Valley Elementary
- Rincon Valley Middle School
- Maria Carrillo High School