Sex offender arrested for inappropriately touching students

A registered sex offender was arrested Wednesday by San Rafael police after he walked onto a high school campus and allegedly sexually assaulted two students, police and a school official said.

Police said a call came in from Terra Linda High School about 7:30 a.m Wednesday about an unknown man wandering around campus and talking to students.

Officers said the man followed one student into a hallway.

The student notified a teacher, who escorted the man to the administration office.

To prevent the man from accessing other areas of the campus, classroom doors were locked and the man was escorted off the campus, police said.

Shortly after, a second sexual assault was reported to school officials.

School officials gave police a thorough description of the man and he was tracked down in about 45 minutes in the 1200 block of Lincoln Avenue.

The man, identified as 39-year-old Willie Jones of San Rafael, was brought back to the police station for questioning and subsequently arrested, police said.

Investigators said it appears that a student and an adult were sexually assaulted, but Superintendent of San Rafael City Schools Jim Hogeboom said in a statement two students were involved.

Hogeboom said the school is working closely with the two students and their families adding, "We are relieved to share that they are safe, and they've returned to their regular school activities."