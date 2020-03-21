SF coping with quarantine: DJs livestream in clubs, restaurants pack liquor to go

In this time of crisis, many small businesses are struggling, but California is hoping to offer some relief.

Starting Friday, restaurants are allowed to deliver and sell cocktails to-go.

The move comes just in time for the first weekend under the state's shelter-in-place order.

Friday was a lot different than before the restrictions that have been put in place to try to stop the spread of COVID-19.

While the order is in effect, restaurants can sell alcohol along with food orders to go.

At the Pawn Shop Restaurant and Wine Bar in SoMA on Friday night, workers were busy packing drinks and dinner for delivery.



The California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control temporarily relaxed regulations to help restaurants and bars as they adapt to shelter-in-place orders.



"I think it's awesome they're doing that, but I don't think that's a long-term solution," said Micah Byrnes, co-owner of the Pawn Shop and Monarch, a nightclub next door to the restaurant. .

Fridays usually signal a packed dance floor.

Instead, a live-stream of DJs playing eclectic house music to a worldwide audience.

Byrnes is using this virtual entertainment as part of a GoFundMe to help dozens of employees.



"Trying to bring a little joy to people at home and help out my employees at the same time," said Byrnes.



Closeby, the Mars Bar and Restaurant is selling margaritas and other cocktails to go.



The owner hopes the addition of alcohol to go will help him give his employees work.

He said he's laid off about half his staff.



"I think it's going to get better. People are getting into a routine now. It's only going to get stronger," said David Kiley, owner of Mars Bar & Restaurant for 22 years.



"It shows how serious the problem is when the ABC is relaxing all sorts of restrictions," said bar owner Ben Bleiman.

"It feels like the routine has been a month, but it's only been a week," said Claire Gateau.

The working mother of two young children spent Friday afternoon playing with them at a playground in SoMa near their home.

Gateau is looking forward to the weekend.

"Drive for a half hour and take a walk in the mountains somewhere," she said.



In the Castro neighborhood, the owner of Blush! Wine Bar boarded up his business to protect from possible vandalism.

He said even the ability to sell alcohol to-go is not enough for him to keep his doors open.



"Normally, we would get ready for a super busy night. We're boarding up instead," said Jef Pauly who's owned the Blush! Wine Bar for twelve years.



Back at The Pawn Shop, the owners said they'll keep working to stay open every day.

Many said this weekend will be strange since they can't be with friends and visit their favorite establishments.