'SF Loves Learning' brings educational show to students on KTVU Plus

There is now an educational program every weekday on KTVU Plus for young students that was created with the San Francisco Unified School District.

An hour of education and activities are packed into each episode of "SF Loves Learning" each day from 2 to 3 p.m. on KTVU Plus. A new installment airs Monday through Friday until June 2, the end of the school year.

The program is designed to fill the void created by the cancellation of normal classes due to the coronavirus pandemic for students in kindergarten through second grade.

"We've been working with a sense of urgency and creativity to find ways to connect and create distance learning opportunities while our school buildings are closed," said Dr. Vincent Matthews, the superintendent of the city's public school system. "We believe that the show is able to teach and reach students at this time."

Although it's run by the SFUSD, families throughout the Bay Area may see it as a valuable resource.

Shows feature teachers and guests, said Matthews, and include segments with reading, dance and interactive activities. The program has a spirit that's similar to bygone children's programming like "Reading Rainbow" and "Romper Room."

The program aims to reach younger students, because they generally have less access to technology than older kids, said Matthews.

Parents are encouraged to watch episodes with their children and participate in follow-up activities suggested during the show, Matthews said.

"You should definitely sit down alongside them as the learning is going and then, continue with some of those activities after the hour is up," he said.

"SF Loves Learning" airs weekdays on KTVU Plus from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. through June 2.