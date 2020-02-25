SF Mayor London Breed issues emergency declaration over coronavirus

On Tuesday, San Francisco Mayor London Breed issued an emergency declaration for the novel coronavirus as it continues to spread.

Though there a no confirmed cases of the COVID-19 among San Francisco residents, city officials want to step up preparedness.

The declaration will mobilize city resources to accelerate emergency planning, streamline staffing and allow for reimbursement by state and federal governments.

As the number of cases in the U.S. continues to grow, there are concerns that the virus could reach San Francisco.