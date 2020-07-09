SF Mayor London Breed tests negative for COVID-19 after possible exposure at event

article

San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Thursday revealed that she has tested negative for the coronavirus.

The mayor took to Twitter to share her results after announcing a day earlier that she was possibly exposed to the virus at an event.

Breed said she plans to take another COVID-19 test sometime next week as symptoms for the virus can take anywhere between 2 to 14 days to appear.

The mayor did not elaborate on what function she had recently attended but said someone there knew they were COVID-positive.

Breed said, "It's simply reckless for those who have tested positive [to] go out and risk the lives of others. I cannot stress this enough: if you test positive, it’s on you to stay home and not expose others."