SF mayor reportedly in Hawaii as fire damages Maui, prompting evacuations

The devastation from the wildfires was a shocking site as people began surveying the damage to the historic town of Lahaina in Maui Wednesday.

'The church, all the places that are tourist areas that are Hawaiian history are gone and that can't be replaced. You know... you can't refurbish a building that is just ashes now, you know, it can't be rebuilt. It's lost forever," said Richie Olsten of Air Maui Helicopters.

Six people have been killed and authorities say the death toll could rise as search and rescue teams begin to move into the burnt areas. Officials say at least 271 structures on the island have been damaged or destroyed.

The flames overnight ripped through Lahaina's Front Street, a major tourist destination, and the waterfront. Some people even reportedly jumped into the ocean to escape the heat and approaching fire.

FEMA says more than 7,000 residents and tourists fled to evacuation centers. Communication lines are down in many spots.

The airport at Maui was packed as tourists tried to leave.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed had traveled to Hawaii, a source tells KTVU, and had planned to be there through the week. KTVU reached out to her office Wednesday night to check on her safety and by midnight, was still awaiting a response.

In the Bay Area, Maui residents tried to rush home.

Kimo and Steffani Kirkman were in tears, thinking of their two dogs and their home in Lahaina in the path of the fire.

"The whole town is gone. Front street, Lahaina Luna, we live right off of Lahaina Luna, we have a house and our dogs are stuck in the house," said Kimo Kirkman.

Once they returned, they learned the fire had destroyed everything. Their dogs' tracking devices showed they had been in the Kirkman's house that burned.

"We just hope and pray the smoke inhalation got them and they just went to sleep, they didn't suffer," said Steff Baku-Kirkman, "It was just numbing to the heart and to the mind. But I know people who have lost more. We have two cars, two suitcases and our lives."

The Kirkmans said they had been preparing to move to the San Francisco Bay Area to take a job in Castro Valley. They had most of their belongings boxed up for the move. They said their two daughters, fortunately had been away. One had just moved, and the other was on the other side of Maui when the fire broke out. A friend set up a fundraiser on gofundme to help them.

President Biden issued a statement expressing prayers for the victims' families and residents. The statement said that federal resources including the U.S. Navy and Marines and the Hawaii National Guard have all been mobilized to help with the disaster.

One San Jose native Melody Guest who now lives in Maui in the city of Kihei described the terrifying moments when flames roared into the western part of the island

Guest works at the Wailea golf course, about a 45-minute drive south of Lahaina. She said some employees had to evacuate and stayed overnight at the golf course.

Guest said it was a scary and tense situation, as she could see the glow of the flames across the highway from her home.

"Throughout the day we had these huge winds, giant gusts that prevented firefighters from being able to knock down the fire. Last night, it just blew the fire down the hill to Kihei," said Guest.



Trisha Jardine, another resident said she decided to evacuate as the smoke blew in.

"It was scary, more scary because have 2 young children...trying to avoid being on the road, knowing that you need to get to safety. We ended up staying at my office for the night for safety. Then we got the all clear this morning that we could head back to Kihei," said Jardine.

Hawaii's acting governor urging people to stay away.

"We signed another emergency proclamation which would discourage tourists from going to Maui. Even as early as this morning, planes were landing on Maui," said Sylvia Luke, the Actng Hawaii Governor.

At SFO Wednesday night, passengers returning from Hawaii recounted the chaos and shared their prayers for those impacted.

"The winds were extreme. By the end of the trip about Monday, Tuesday, it really started picking up," said Isaac Dozier of Oakland.

"I've been to Maui. It's one of my favorite island. All you can do is just pray for the people," said Kabir Jain, a Novato resident, who flew back from Honolulu Wednesday night.

"Lots of prayers and just thoughts of them that they get through this okay," said Jan Peck, a Tulare returning from a family vacation.