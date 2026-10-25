SF police arrest woman in Tenderloin hit-and-run that left man dead

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The Brief San Francisco Police Department officers responded just after 1:05 a.m. to the 800 block of Ellis St. on reports of a car striking a pedestrian and found a man injured at the scene. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. The suspect driver was found and arrested on Treasure Island.



San Francisco police on Sunday arrested a woman after she allegedly struck and killed a man in a hit-and-run in the city’s Tenderloin.

Crash in the early morning

Dig deeper:

San Francisco Police Department officers responded just after 1:05 a.m. to the 800 block of Ellis St. on reports of a car striking a pedestrian and found a man injured at the scene, according to a department statement.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name was withheld pending notification of his next of kin.

"The vehicle and driver involved fled the scene prior to the officers’ arrival," the SFPD said. "Through the course of the investigation, officers traced the vehicle’s location to Treasure Island. Upon arrival officers discovered that California Highway Patrol officers had the suspect vehicle stopped for an unrelated traffic violation."

The arrest:

The SFPD said it informed the CHP officers that the driver of the suspect vehicle was wanted in connection with the earlier hit-and-run, and placed the woman who was driving under arrest.

She was booked into San Francisco County Jail on suspicion of homicide, though her name was not released.

An investigation into the hit-and-run is ongoing, and anyone with information was asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444.