SF school board votes to strip Alison Collins of VP role

The San Francisco Board of Education voted Thursday night to remove Vice President Alison Collins from her leadership position.

This does not mean Collins can no longer serve on the board.

The vote of no confidence comes as an increasing number of people have called for her to resign after a series of disparaging tweets she made four years ago resurfaced.

The resolution was co-authored by Commissioners Jenny Lam and Faauuga Moliga. The vote to pass the resolution against Collins at Thursday's special meeting was 5-2.

In the event she does not resign, the resolution also calls for Collins' removal from all board committees for the duration of her term, effectively immediately, the school board said.

"Although Commissioner Collins has acknowledged that her words may have caused pain, her public statements to-date have fallen short of sincere recognition of the harm she has caused and Vice President Collins does not seem to take meaningful responsibility for her actions," the resolution reads.

Advertisement

It further claims her statements have been inflammatory, and "perpetuate gross and harmful stereotypes" towards the Asian community.

In a 2016 Twitter thread, Collins said Asians use "white supremacist thinking" to "get ahead."

She also wrote she wanted to "combat anti-Black racism in the Asian community."

Earlier this week, Collins apologized again, amid calls for her resignation at Tuesday's board meeting. She had previously apologized over the weekend and said she stood in solidarity with the AAPI community.

This is a developing story check back for the latest updates.