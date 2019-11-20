SF Sup. Sandra Lee Fewer says timing of effort to recall her is suspicious

A recall effort is underway in San Francisco's Richmond District, aimed at Supervisor Sandra Lee Fewer. She is the same supervisor who was captured on camera chanting a profanity aimed at the San Francisco Police Officers Association.

Sup. Fewer said she makes a clear distinction between the police officers and the SFPOA, and when it comes to the recall effort, she said the timing seems suspicious.

The battle brewing in the Richmond District is putting some neighbors directly against their own supervisor.

A group of neighbors says the now-viral video of the supervisor chanting "F* the POA! [Police Officers Association]" at an election event for District Attorney-elect Chesa Boudin, was the straw that broke the camel’s back.

"Absolutely, the goal would be to have a recall election," said Alexandra Jansen.

Jansen volunteers for the Community Police Board, a board aimed at being a conduit between local police and the communities they're charged with protecting.

She said the effort to recall Fewer comes from a feeling that the supervisor simply does not represent the values of the Richmond District.

"That is not an example that I am looking for my children, or what I expect of an elected official," said Jansen. "Whether you feel that way or not, to me that was not the time nor the place."

Fewer said she was aware that the Department of Elections had received a notice of intent from 31 Richmond District residents.

"I find the timing somewhat surprising, because in just 12 short months, D1 residents will be able to determine who their next supervisor is anyway, said Supervisor Fewer. "So, it is odd."

The supervisor apologized again for her language and any offense she may have caused, but she stands by her argument that she can strongly support the men and women in the police department, and strongly disagree with the organization that represents them.

"I have the utmost for San Francisco police officers, because I know firsthand how hard that job is. I do not, however, have respect for the POA," said Supervisor Fewer. "They have a history of racist and anti-immigrant rhetoric."

To move forward the recall effort would have to gather 20% of the signatures from the Richmond District's 42,713 registered voters.

As for her political future, Fewer said she has not made up her mind when it comes to the 2020 election.

