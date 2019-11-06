SF supervisor leads profanity-laced chant aimed at police officer's union

San Francisco Supervisor Sandra Lee Fewer is at the center of controversy after she was captured on video chanting profanities aimed at the city's police union.

The supervisor released a statement about that chant Wednesday afternoon. In a written statement from her office, Fewer apologizes to any officers who were offended-- but reiterates she was taking aim at the police officer’s association.

On the video, which has gone viral, Supervisor Fewer was captured on a now viral video chanting "[blank] the POA the San Francisco Police Officers Association."

The video was captured by a KQED reporter’s mobile phone.

The chant occurred during the watch party for District Attorney candidate Chesa Boudin who had been the target of a costly effort by the police officers association to have San Francisco voters elect anyone other than him.

The supervisor released a statement Wednesday afternoon, which read in part, "It has been brought to my attention that the comments that I made last night, directed at the leadership of the Police Officers Association, were construed as an insult and an attack on the members of the San Francisco Police Department.

Advertisement

As this was not at all my intent, I would like to issue an apology to the 2,000 officers of the San Francisco Police Department; I am sorry for any offense that my comments may have caused."

The statement goes on to say "That said, I cannot apologize for my comments last night directed at the leadership of the Police Officers Association (POA)."

Supervisor Fewer said as the wife of a 35-year-veteran of the police force she has a unique perspective and says the POA had unfairly targeted Boudin.

The SFPOA President Tony Montoya also responded with a statement reading in part, "Last night, your unhinged attack on the 2,000 San Francisco police officers who make up the San Francisco Police Officers Association (SFPOA) was repugnant.

The POA said "Ms. Fewer, while we disagreed over who to support during the election for District Attorney, your hate-filled comments and unstable behavior are worrisome and completely unacceptable and unbecoming of someone elected to represent all San Franciscans.

Boudin also addressed the comments. "I wasn't in the room when that started. I was surprised that it happened. I think it's coarse language I wouldn't have used it myself, but I think it shows some real dissatisfaction on the part of voters and even elected officials."

Mayor London Breed tried to calm to war of words and said “All cities have its challenges, with law enforcement, but I don't think that it helps our city to be divisive and to create an atmosphere that is divisive when we should be working together.

KTVU reached out to the supervisors who were on stage when Supervisor Fewer made those comments. Supervisor Matt Haney said he did not know Supervisor Fewer would chant that phrase, he was only on stage waiting for his turn to speak. Supervisor Hillary Ronen did not get back to us.

