The Brief Taqueria Zorro in San Francisco's North Beach neighborhood was burglarized on Tuesday. The suspects stole an ATM and two safes. The eatery is offering free lunch for tips leading to arrests.



A taqueria in San Francisco's North Beach is offering free lunch for a month to anyone who provides tips leading to the arrest of intruders who broke in.

Surveillance video showed a man using bolt cutters to break into Taqueria Zorro at Broadway and Columbus Avenue before dawn Tuesday.

Within moments, a group entered and dragged out an ATM.

"You could tell, when they got the ATM, they were happy and they were ready to leave," said owner Tarik Kassis.

Intruders went back inside for safes

What we know:

However, they weren't done yet. They went downstairs armed with weapons.

"They're like a little SWAT team, you know? They're a crew, this is how they operate," Kassis said. "There were guns drawn, they were clearing the area, and they were bringing more guys, they were going back to the car and getting tools."

Featured article

They broke into an office and stole two safes, dragging them out of the taqueria and putting them into a Honda Odyssey.

Unusual incentive for tips

What they're saying:

Kassis said anyone who provides tips that lead to arrests will be fed.

"We're happy to give you guys lunch for a whole month. Come in every day, bring a friend," he said.

Asked if this would still apply to the bad guys, meaning if there's a falling out, could a thief tuck into a torta or savor some salsa?

"Yeah - it's never too late for some redemption," Kassis said.

In this case, a witness quickly called San Francisco police.

Officers arrived within a minute of the call, but the intruders were long gone.

"It's frustrating. It's scary, you know? I'm glad that my employees were not here. They're usually here 22 to 23 hours a day," Kassis said.

The taqueria serves customers seven days a week and also offers a catering menu.

"It felt like a surgical operation. They threaded the needle, they must have been scoping the place out," Kassis said.

A day after the break-in, several officers stopped by for lunch and to commiserate.

Kassis said city leadership needs to do more, especially when it comes to incidents that are only deemed property crimes.

"I want people to realize that these non-violent crimes that the city doesn't want to prosecute, or go after, will turn violent in a heartbeat, if someone's in their way," Kassis said.

Oscar Tijero, who works at a nearby hotel, helped board up the taqueria.

"I think it's really bad for this area," Tijero said. "It's something that I've seen happen not just here, couple of other places. You know, no one's ever held accountable."

Henry Lee is a KTVU crime reporter. E-mail Henry at Henry.Lee@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @henrykleeKTVU and www.facebook.com/henrykleefan.