SFMTA reports employee tests positive for COVID-19

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency announced Wednesday that one of its employees has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The SFMTA said after learning of the positive test Tuesday, "Our teams responded swiftly and appropriately and are in coordination with the Department of Public Health."

The agency said, "We also knew that once there were confirmed cases in San Francisco, it was inevitable that at some point at least one member of our staff would be directly affected."

The SFMTA has previously implemented measures to reduce risks for Muni operators and other staff, including mandating that operators close the security barrier between them and the public and providing disinfectant wipes to operators daily.

SF Examiner reports Muni drivers are refusing to accept cash fares and are asking riders to enter through the back door, though SFMTA has not made these measures official policy. In the East Bay, AC Transit has suspended fare collection indefinitely. Meanwhile, SamTrans service on the Peninsula began back door boarding on Wednesday. Fare collection is discontinued until further notice.

People are encouraged to visit sfmta.com/COVID19 for the latest updates on the SFMTA's response to the coronavirus.

KTVU contributed to this report.

Advertisement