SFPD investigating shooting that injured 17-year-old

Officers are investigating a shooting Friday evening in San Francisco's Visitacion Valley neighborhood that left a 17-year-old boy injured, police said.

SFPD (file)

Around 7:50 p.m., officers initially responded to a report of a shooting in the 100 block of Garrison Avenue, according to police. There, officers learned the victim was inside a vehicle when the suspect shot at him.

The teen was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, which were not considered life-threatening, police said.

Officers were unable to locate the suspect or car, which police described as a sedan-type vehicle. A detailed description of the suspect was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call SFPD's anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.