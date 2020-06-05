SFPD investigating Visitacion Valley shooting that killed 52-year-old woman

article

A woman died in a shooting late Thursday night in San Francisco's Visitacion Valley neighborhood, police said.

Around 11:45 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Schwerin Street after police learned of a shooting nearby via ShotSpotter.

Police described the victim as a 52-year-old woman. She was taken to a hospital but died a short while later, police said.

Officers were unable to locate a suspect and no arrest has been made, according to police.