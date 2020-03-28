SFPD offers $100K reward for info on 2016 murder, disappearance

article

The San Francisco Police Department is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of suspects in the unsolved April 2016 murder of Nicole Fitts, and the disappearance of her then-2 1/2-year-old daughter Arianna.

On April 8, 2016 the body of Nicole Fitts was found buried in McLaren Park by San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department employees. That was three days after Nicole and Arianna were reported missing by family members.

Police investigators determined that Arianna was last seen in February 2016 while in the care of her babysitters and her husband. Investigators from the SFPD Homicide Detail, in collaboration with the FBI, have been investigating ever since trying to find the child, police said.

The Fitts family has been cooperative in providing information they have to help solve the case.

In May 2016, Best Buy - Nicole's former employer - announced a $10,000 reward for information assisting in locating Arianna.

Anyone with information on Arianna's whereabouts or the homicide of Nicole is asked to call the SFPD 24 Hour Tip Line at (415) 575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.

