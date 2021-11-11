SFUSD educator fatally struck by car outside school where he worked

A man struck and killed by a vehicle while walking in San Francisco's Cow Hollow neighborhood on Wednesday morning has been tentatively identified as 30-year-old Andrew Zieman, according to the pedestrian advocacy organization Walk San Francisco.

The collision, which involved a pedestrian and two vehicles, was reported around 7:55 a.m. near the corner of Franklin and Union streets, police said.

At the scene, officers located the victim on the ground, as well as the two involved vehicles. Despite live-saving measures by paramedics, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Police are investigating what caused the collision.

According to Walk SF, Zieman was a paraeducator with the San Francisco Unified School District and reportedly worked at Sherman Elementary School, located at the corner of where the fatal collision occurred.

Zieman marks the 12th pedestrian to be killed in a traffic collision in the city this year, Walk SF officials said.

"Our hearts go out to the victim's family and friends," said Walk SF Executive Director Jodie Medeiros said in a statement on Wednesday. "Too many people are paying the ultimate price for unsafe streets."

According to Walk SF officials, although Franklin Street is not considered to be part of the city's "high-injury network" -- 13 percent of city streets where 75 percent of its crashes occur -- the three-lane one-way street is a major thoroughfare and drivers tend to speed as they head north and down a steep hill.