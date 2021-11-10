Pedestrian killed after 2 vehicles collide in San Francisco

article

A pedestrian was killed Wednesday morning in San Francisco after two vehicles collided, police say.

The collision happened at the intersection of Franklin and Union streets. Police responded to the area at around 7:55 a.m. There, they located the two vehicles involved in the crash and a man in this thirties down near one of the vehicles.

The pedestrian victim was suffering life-threatening injuries and was unable to be relieved by medics. He died at the scene.

Police said the cause of the collision is under investigation.

Walk SF, an advocacy group, said this is the city's 12th pedestrian death of the year.

City Supervisor Catherine Stefani, who represents the area, posted on social media in part to say, "…one thing is clear: as a city, we absolutely must do more to ensure the safety of pedestrians on our streets. I look forward to continuing to work alongside

(SFMTA) and (SFPD) to meet our city’s vision zero goals."