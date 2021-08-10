SFUSD now requiring all employees to get vaccinated or test regularly for COVID

The San Francisco Unified School District is now requiring all its employees get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The district said starting Sept. 7 employees must be fully vaccinated or test weekly for the virus. The requirement does not apply to students.

"As we move to a full return to in-person learning on August 16, we are doing so with all of the current health and safety requirements in place," said Superintendent Dr. Vincent Matthews. "Given that we are in the midst of rising cases and new variants in our community, a vaccine requirement is a necessary step to keeping our students, staff and families safe."

For the past two weeks, staff members have been required to report whether they are vaccinated or not. The district said it has received confirmation of vaccination status from over half of its employees.