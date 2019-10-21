Shattered vape pen discovered where Moraga Merrill Fire broke out
article
MORAGA, Calif. - A vape pen may be tied to a fire in the East Bay earlier this month. Police said on Monday a broken, shattered vape pen was discovered where the Merrill Fire broke out two weeks ago. The fire had threatened dozens of homes.
Fires can occur when there is a malfunction in the vape pen's battery.
Investigators are now checking to see if that played a role in the fire that threatened 140 homes and other buildings and forced evacuations.
No one was hurt.