Shattered vape pen discovered where Moraga Merrill Fire broke out

By KTVU staff
California
KTVU FOX 2
The Merrill Fire in Moraga threatened dozens of homes in Oct. 2019.

MORAGA, Calif. - A vape pen may be tied to a fire in the East Bay earlier this month. Police said on Monday a broken, shattered vape pen was discovered where the Merrill Fire broke out two weeks ago. The fire had threatened dozens of homes. 

Fires can occur when there is a malfunction in the vape pen's battery. 

Investigators are now checking to see if that played a role in the fire that threatened 140 homes and other buildings and forced evacuations. 

No one was hurt. 