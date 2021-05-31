Expand / Collapse search

Shelter-in-place order lifted after Mill Valley fire contained

By KTVU Staff
Published 
Mill Valley
KTVU FOX 2
article

MILL VALLEY, Calif. - Residents in a Mill Valley neighborhood were allowed to return to their homes after a nearby fire was contained.

According to the Mill Valley Police Department, the fire broke out around 2:21 p.m. on Escalon Drive, prompting them to issue a shelter-in-place order.

Not long after the order was issued, authorities said the fire was contained and residents could return to the area.

Firefighters remained at the scene. 