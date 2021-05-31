Shelter-in-place order lifted after Mill Valley fire contained
article
MILL VALLEY, Calif. - Residents in a Mill Valley neighborhood were allowed to return to their homes after a nearby fire was contained.
According to the Mill Valley Police Department, the fire broke out around 2:21 p.m. on Escalon Drive, prompting them to issue a shelter-in-place order.
Not long after the order was issued, authorities said the fire was contained and residents could return to the area.
Firefighters remained at the scene.
