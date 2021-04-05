Sheriff identifies Dublin mother, daughter who died after SUV plunged off cliff in Bodega Bay

article

The Sonoma County Sheriff on Monday identified the two women who died after the SUV they were in plunged off a cliff in Bodega Bay as a mother and daughter who lived in Dublin.

Maria Teixeira, 64, and Elizabeth Correia, 41, both died on Saturday after their vehicle landed about 70 feet on the rocks below.

Correia taught first grade at Lydiksen Elementary for 16 years, and her mother Teixeira worked at Montevideo Elementary as the lead custodian in San Ramon, the East Bay Times reported.

Correia’s family told the Pleasanton Unified School District about her death on Saturday night. Grief counselors will be made available to the school community; the district is currently on spring break. Teixeira had also been a long-time employee of the San Ramon Valley Unified School District, the East Bay Times reported.

"Our condolences are with their families at this very difficult time," sheriff's spokeswoman Misti D. Wood said.

Elizabeth Correia, via Pleasanton Unified School District.

Dozens of people who were visiting the scenic overlook near the Bodega Bay’s Head Trail witnessed the Toyota SUV go down the cliff and land on its roof, Capt. Justin Fox of the Bodega Bay Fire Protection District said.

By the time firefighters and a deputy got down to the vehicle, the women inside had died, he said.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

California Highway Patrol Officer David de Rutte said investigators will look into several factors, including autopsy results, the vehicle, and witness statements.