Sheriff ID's 10-year-old Lafayette boy killed in accident with Amazon delivery truck

A 10-year-old boy on a bicycle killed in an accident with an Amazon delivery truck in Lafayette has been identified by the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office as Leonardo Cellura.

Authorities responded shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday to the collision in the 500 block of Merriewood Drive and took the boy, who lives in Lafayette, to a hospital where he later died.

The Amazon vehicle driver cooperated with investigators, who took blood from him for testing, sheriff's spokesman Jimmy Lee said.

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with his family and loved ones following this terrible accident. We are working with law enforcement as they investigate," Amazon spokesperson Lisa Levandowski told KTVU in a statement by email, Wednesday afternoon.

Amazon said the accident occurred when the boy was riding downhill and hit the back of the truck.

Lafayette police are asking anyone with information about the collision to call (925) 283-3680 or (925) 299-3234 or email Sgt. Rossberg at tross@so.cccounty.us.

