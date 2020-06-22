Sheriff investigating apparent noose found on Sonoma Raceway property

article

Sonoma County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible hate crime after what appears to have been a noose hanging from a tree was found on Sonoma Raceway property over the weekend.

In a statement on Monday the raceway said on Saturday, "a staffmember discovered a piece of twine tied in what appeared to be a noose."

The Sonoma Raceway, located at Highway 37 and 121, was holding a Sears Point Racing Experience event on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

"Sonoma Raceway takes this incident very seriously and is dedicated to operating a facility that is welcoming to everyone," the statement read.

The sheriff's office responded to the crime scene Monday at 10:20 a.m. The Raceway is cooperating with the investigation.