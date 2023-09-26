Sheriff seeks woman dragged into a minivan in San Leandro

article

Alameda County sheriff's deputies on Tuesday began looking for a woman who they say was dragged into a light silver minivan in San Leandro.

On social media, the sheriff said the woman, whose name might be Donna, was seen at 11:15 a.m. possibly being dragged into a Dodge minivan near Ranspot and Selby drives.

Shortly afterward, the sheriff said a possible suspect was detained but the woman had not been found.

The sheriff provided a screen grab of a surveillance video of a woman walking up the stairs to a porch. She has glasses and rainbow-tipped blonde hair.