Sheriff's deputies shoot, injure man with weapon in Monterey County

article

Sheriff's deputies in Monterey County shot and injured a man who they say attacked deputies with a non-firearm weapon on Friday.

The incident happened while deputies were investigating a crime at a home on the 200 block of Strawberry Canyon Road in Royal Oaks. Sheriff's officials did not disclose the nature of the crime.

The sheriff's department initially responded to the residence at around 8:30 a.m. With help from a mental health crisis negotiation unit, a male suspect, who officials said barricaded himself inside the home, left the home at around 9:45 a.m.

Upon his exit, officials said the suspect attacked deputies, who attempted to deploy non-lethal bean-bag rounds. Officials were not specific about the suspect's weapon.

Officials said when they realized the bean-bag rounds were ineffective, two deputies shot the man.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Sheriff Tina Nieto said her department would assist with the independent investigation currently underway by the Monterey County District Attorney's Office.

In light of the investigation, sheriff's officials said no further details would be made available at this time.