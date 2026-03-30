Sheriff's investigation ends drug smuggling into Elmwood Correctional Facility

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The Brief Santa Clara County Sheriff's deputies made two arrests in connection to a drug smuggling operation bringing narcotics into Elmwood Correctional Complex. An investigation that began in February ended in a search warrant served on a home in San Jose. Investigators found multiple substances, as well as gambling machines, drug paraphernalia and stolen IDs.



The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday announced two arrests as the result of an investigation into drug smuggling in Elmwood Correctional Complex.

The investigation began in January after deputies at the complex discovered contraband and a series of drug drops. Over several weeks, investigators found approximately 650 grams of packaged methamphetamine, along with cannabis and tobacco. The drugs had been thrown over perimeter fences, or were found inside the facility.

What they're saying:

"Deputies from the Jail Intelligence Unit worked closely with the lead detective Sergeant Rickey Young to identify how the drops were being coordinated. Sergeant Young then authored multiple search warrants aimed at identifying those involved," a release from the department states. "After reviewing digital evidence and analyzing key information, detectives established probable cause and secured arrest warrants for two primary suspects: Lim Vo, 55, and Long Nguyen, 41, of San Jose."

Department personnel in February served a search warrant at a residence in the 3400 block of Gradell Place in San Jose. Detectives, in course of the search, seized prescription pills packaged for sale, stolen checks and IDs, mail and mail keys, drug paraphernalia, 20 grams of methamphetamine, a small amount of heroin, and four illegal gambling machines.