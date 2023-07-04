Sheriff's office invstigates death of man found in parking lot of San Jose light-rail station

article

The Santa Clara Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a man found Tuesday morning in the parking lot of a light-rail station in South San Jose.

The man, whose name was not released, was unresponsive when he was found about 6:45 a.m. at the Blossom Hill Light Rail Station at 605 Blossom Hill Road, sheriff's Deputy Russell Davis said.

The man was pronounced dead by emergency crews. No other information about the death was immediately available.

