Shooting at Richmond's De Anza High during fight on campus

A shooting took place at Richmond's De Anza High School during a fight on the school's campus Friday, police said.

No one was struck by the gunfire, but a student was injured during the altercation that happened shortly after the final bell of the day, police said.

The injuries are not life-threatening, according to police.

The campus re-opened for after-school activities after police left the campus.

Advertisement

Investigators are continuing to look into the case and anyone with information is asked to call the Richmond Police Dispatch at (510) 233-1214 or Richmond's anonymous tip line at (510) 307-T1PS.