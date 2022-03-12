Expand / Collapse search

Shooting at Richmond's De Anza High during fight on campus

Published 
Richmond
Bay City News

There was a shooting Friday at De Anza High in Richmond.

RICHMOND, Calif. - A shooting took place at Richmond's De Anza High School during a fight on the school's campus Friday, police said.   

No one was struck by the gunfire, but a student was injured during the altercation that happened shortly after the final bell of the day, police said. 

The injuries are not life-threatening, according to police.   

The campus re-opened for after-school activities after police left the campus.   

Investigators are continuing to look into the case and anyone with information is asked to call the Richmond Police Dispatch at (510) 233-1214 or Richmond's anonymous tip line at (510) 307-T1PS.   